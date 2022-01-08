Castle Boys Grind Out Overtime Victory Over Memorial

Despite missing four players and two starters, USI Women's Basketball team overcame a second half deficit to beat Southwest Baptist 79-74, Saturday at Screaming Eagles Arena. Ashley Hunter racked up a career-high 23 points, along with five rebounds and four assists. Ashlynn Brown chipped in with 14 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Meredith Raley also tallied 14 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, while freshman guard Vanessa Shafford scored 12 points, six rebounds three assists.
