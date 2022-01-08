Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests

Kazakhstan’s president has authorised security forces to “fire without warning”, as violent protests continued in the former Soviet nation.Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the ongoing unrest on “terrorists” and said “20,000 bandits” had attacked the country’s main city, Almaty. The city has become the focal point of the protests which have erupted over the past few days, initially against fuel price hikes but morphed into wider calls for political reform in the oil-rich nation.In a televised address to the nation, Mr Tokayev dismissed calls for talks with the protesters made by some other countries as “nonsense”. “Those who don’t surrender...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO