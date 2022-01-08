Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets once again on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum and other cities across Sudan to protest the October military coup. In Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, security forces open live fire on protesters in Arbaeen Street, killing at least one man, said activist Nazim Sirag. The protester was shot in the head and died before reaching the hospital, Sirag added. Activists posted live videos on social media showing protesters waving the Sudanese flag in several cities and chanting: “Power to the people!” and...
