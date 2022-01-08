ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. Bucks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Saturday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291JQB_0dgR1jU000
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (20-19) are coming off a 140-111 blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Bucks (26-15) are fresh off a 121-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 8
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast

Bucks at Hornets notable injuries:

Hornets: Vernon Carey Jr. (health and safety protocols) is out.

Bucks: Grayson Allen (health protocols), Donte DiVincenzo (ankle), Jrue Holiday (health and safety protocols), Pat Connaughton (health protocols), Brook Lopez (back), and George Hill (health and safety protocols) are out.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

  • F Gordon Hayward
  • F Miles Bridges
  • C Mason Plumlee
  • G Terry Rozier
  • G LaMelo Ball

Milwaukee Bucks

  • F Khris Middleton
  • F Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • C Bobby Portis
  • G Jordan Nwora
  • G Wesley Matthews

