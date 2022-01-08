ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Man Killed In Late Night Shooting In Northglenn

By Danielle Chavira
 1 day ago

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police want to find those responsible for a shooting which killed one man late Friday night. Officers responded to Regina Lane near Irma and Muriel Drives at around 11 p.m. for a shots fired call.

Investigators say witnesses saw two vehicles moments before shots were heard. One vehicle is described as a white Pontiac Grand Am; the second vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Police say the dark-colored sedan drove away from the scene, but the driver of the Pontiac Grand Am took a 21-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. That victim later died, police say.

They add the driver is the owner of the Pontiac. That vehicle was found in the hospital parking lot with a bullet hold in a rear window.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Paul Gesi pgesi@northglenn.org or 303-450-8857.

