Lincoln City 2-0 Oxford United

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Whittaker capped a superb debut with a goal as Lincoln secured their first league win since the end of the October with victory against promotion-chasing Oxford United. Whittaker, who has joined the Imps on loan from Swansea for the rest...

Chesterfield v Europe’s best and Man Utd face old rival – FA Cup talking points

This weekend is all about the magic of the FA Cup.There are plenty of fascinating potential stories in the third round and the PA news agency has picked out five of the many interesting ties.Eagles and Lions battle for bragging rightsMillwall’s match at home to Crystal Palace is the pick of the early fixtures on Saturday. This is the south London rivals’ first competitive meeting since 2013 and looks a good chance for Patrick Vieira a multiple FA Cup winner in his playing days, to lead the Eagles into the next round. Palace have never won the competition and...
FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
Mark Bonner delight as Cambridge encapsulate magic of FA Cup with Magpies scalp

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner saluted his players as they proved the magic of the FA Cup is still alive after the League One side dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the competition.Joe Ironside’s second-half goal secured a famous 1-0 third-round win at St James’ Park on an afternoon when recent Magpies signing Kieran Trippier was handed an insight into the problems his new employers – who have lost striker Callum Wilson to injury for eight weeks – face.Asked about the suggestion that the FA Cup is not what it once was, Bonner said: “It certainly is to teams at our...
Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.FootballKieran Trippier signed for Newcastle 🤝⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AsikAMHCtS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022John Terry was also impressed...
Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Leeds in FA Cup

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.Moyes named a strong Hammers side and they almost took the lead after just 10 minutes when Declan Rice’s cross from the byline was met with...
Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank believes fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford are becoming harder to achieve as the powerhouse clubs in England have asserted their dominance in recent editions.Wigan claimed a memorable upset victory over Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, while months beforehand, Swansea beat Bradford in the showpiece of what is now the Carabao Cup for the first major trophy in their history.Since then only the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester have gone all the way in the two domestic cup competitions, and the Blues, the Gunners, Tottenham and Liverpool are in this season’s Carabao...
Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup.The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.Referee Lee Mason initially disallowed Lewis Dunk’s first-half free-kick, before awarding a goal and then eventually chalking it off after a VAR check amid chaos and confusion.The contentious episode came during three successive defeats for Brighton, but they recovered to...
FA Cup highlights: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United

Watch highlights as West Ham United knock Premier League rivals Leeds United out of the FA Cup in the third round with goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to...
Joe Ironside revels in dream goal after Cambridge stun Newcastle

Joe Ironside’s dreams came true as he fired League One Cambridge into the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of Premier League strugglers Newcastle The 28-year-old striker emulated boyhood hero Alan Shearer at St James’ Park on Saturday when his goal secured a famous 1-0 third round victory and sent the 5,000 travelling fans among a crowd of 51,395 into raptures.Middlesbrough-born Ironside told BBC Sport: “It panned out how I dreamed about it last night. I am proud of every single one of us.Jack & Joe. 🤩 #CamUTD pic.twitter.com/I8EDii1oRZ— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 9, 2022“I have got to...
Brighton yet to receive any Yves Bissouma bids, says Graham Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter said there had been no contact from any club regarding Yves Bissouma following the 2-1 extra-time FA Cup win at West Brom Reports have linked the Seagulls midfielder, who is on international duty with Mali ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Aston Villa.Asked at his post-match press conference after the game at the Hawthorns if any club had been in touch about Bissouma, Potter simply said: “No.”He was then asked if he would expect that to change this month, and said: “Who knows? That’s the transfer window, you never know.”Bissouma has 18 months left...
FA Cup: West Ham United vs Leeds United player ratings as the Hammers register a comprehensive 2-0 win at the London Stadium

West Ham United put forth a great all-around display to beat Leeds United in their own backyard to qualify for the next round of the Emirates FA Cup. Manuel Lanzini broke the deadlock for the Hammers who scored with a great right-footed finish from the edge of the box. West Ham was dominant throughout the game and won the midfield battles with Rice and Soucek coming on top.
Wolves 3-0 Sheffield United – Player ratings

John Ruddy - 8 A composed showing from the back-up goalkeeper, who also made some important saves. Playing on both the right and left of the back three, Kilman looked equally as confident in both and barely put a foot wrong – which is becoming a regular occurrence for him.
Masters snooker 2022: Mark Williams pots 'sensational' one-handed escape

Watch as Mark Williams pots a "sensational" one-handed escape to secure a tightly-contested fifth frame and eventually defeat defending Masters champion Yan Bingtao at Alexandra Palace. MATCH REPORT: Mark Williams knocks out defending champion Yan Bingtao. Available to UK users only.
Birmingham City 2-0 Arsenal Women: We have a problem

When does a blip become an actual trend? Arsenal Women are finding out, with the Gunners suffering their fourth defeat in their last five games. Although it is only Arsenal’s first loss in the WSL this season, and although Arsenal still have a 4 point lead over Chelsea—albeit with Chelsea having a game in hand—it’s hard not to feel that this particular defeat is terminal for Arsenal’s league hopes.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out today?

Aaron Ramsdale has suggested he’ll be playing in Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a social media post.The goalkeeper congratulated Steve Cook on signing for Nottingham Forest this week and said “see you on Sunday”. The Gunners may have been expected to drop many key first team names as they are facing a Championship side but after their Liverpool match was postponed, more stars could appear.Follow the FA Cup fourth-round draw LIVE!Arsenal were set to play the Reds in the Carabao Cup on Thursday but it was called off after a Covid outbreak in the visitors’...
Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
