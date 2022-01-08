ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

State says prison construction allowed with relief cash

By KIM CHANDLER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block the state’s plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build prisons, although the U.S. Treasury Department document states that new prisons are generally not an eligible use of the money.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday issued the final rule for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, enacted as a part of the American Rescue Plan. The Treasury Department wrote that construction of new correctional facilities is “generally ineligible” if they are built as a response to an increase in rate of crime.

Alabama is steering $400 million of the more than $2 billion it will receive from the American Rescue Plan to build new prisons. State officials said Friday that the new rules do not prohibit the expenditure, while opponents of the plan say the rules back up that it is an inappropriate use of the money.

JaTaune Bosby, executive director of the ACLU of Alabama said in a statement that prison construction is an inappropriate, “particularly while healthcare workers, teachers, small business owners, and so many other people in Alabama are struggling during this ongoing pandemic.”

“But it’s not too late for Governor Ivey and the Legislature to do the right thing and stop this irrational plan, which is not effective in addressing the real crisis facing Alabama prisons and those incarcerated. They have all the power to change course, reallocate these funds towards what Alabamians really need, and avoid having the federal government get involved – again,” Bosby said in a statement.

The Alabama Department of Finance said in a statement that the prison construction plan “is not impacted by the US Department of the Treasury’s Final Rule.”

Kirk Fulford, deputy director of the Legislative Services’ Agency fiscal division, wrote in an email, that the $400 million is coming from a segment of American Rescue Funds intended to make up for “lost revenue” during the pandemic that states can use to shore up government services. He said states have greater flexibility over that money.

“I do not see the final rule impacting our use of the $400 million for prisons at all. The funds appropriated for prisons came from the ‘lost revenue’ portion of the funds,” Fulford wrote in an email.

He noted that the rules say funding may be used to pay for government services in an amount equal to the revenue loss experienced by the recipient due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

He said Alabama government lost an estimated $536.7 million in revenue during the pandemic. He said the $400 million for prisons was appropriated from that money, which was placed in a separate fund.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Taxes, vaxes and maps: Kansas lawmakers set to open session

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is flush with cash, making Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican lawmakers eager to cut taxes, but the annual legislative session set to open Monday is also shadowed by redistricting, election-year politics and COVID-19. GOP supermajorities in both chambers mean lawmakers expect to consider tightening election laws during their 90 scheduled days in session. Also on tap is a debate over what’s taught in public schools about race and U.S. history.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
The Associated Press

Farmer appreciation projects awarded grants in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Farmer appreciation projects across Kentucky are receiving grants totaling more than $70,000, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture said. The grants are part of a $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture award. State officials say the funds will allow the department to expand on its campaign to support healthy lives on farms. The project focuses on mental and physical health of agriculture producers by increasing awareness, normalizing discussion of the topic, reducing the stigma of seeking help and showing farmer appreciation, the agency said.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into a critical midterm election year, the top political concerns of Americans are shifting in ways that suggest Democrats face considerable challenges to maintaining their control of Congress. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the pandemic,...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Legislature#Ap#The U S Department#The American Rescue Plan#The Treasury Department#Alabamians#The Us Department#American Rescue F
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy