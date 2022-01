The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Garden. Boston is 18-21 overall and 11-8 at home, while New York is 19-20 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Eastern Conference rivals played each other on Thursday night with R.J. Barrett banking in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the game for New York 108-105.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO