The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 20-19 overall and 10-5 at home, while the Bucks are 26-15 overall and 13-8 on the road. Milwaukee is currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference while Charlotte is holding onto the eighth seed.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO