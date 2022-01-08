Saturday’s Michigan vs Michigan State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

The Michigan men’s basketball team announced Saturday morning that the game between Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues within the Michigan program.

Current Big Ten regulations require a team to play if they have seven healthy scholarship players and one coach. Michigan said in a press release it fell below that player threshold after Friday’s round of testing.

The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game.

Michigan (7-6, 1-2) is scheduled to play its next game Tuesday at 9 p.m. against No. 3 Purdue.

Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) will host Minnesota on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.