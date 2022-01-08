ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Saturday’s Michigan vs Michigan State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDU7o_0dgQy1vg00

The Michigan men’s basketball team announced Saturday morning that the game between Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues within the Michigan program.

Current Big Ten regulations require a team to play if they have seven healthy scholarship players and one coach. Michigan said in a press release it fell below that player threshold after Friday’s round of testing.

The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game.

Michigan (7-6, 1-2) is scheduled to play its next game Tuesday at 9 p.m. against No. 3 Purdue.

Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) will host Minnesota on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LS announces plans to return for 7th season in 2022

Ohio State’s special teams unit is getting a veteran piece back for one final ride in 2022. Bradley Robinson, a long-snapper for the Buckeyes, announced on Twitter that he is returning to Columbus. Robinson began his career at Michigan State in 2016 but landed with Ohio State in 2017 and won the starting long-snapper job in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
deadlinedetroit.com

Covid Cancels University of Michigan Basketball Game Today Against MSU

The University of Michigan announced early Saturday morning that the afternoon basketball game in Ann Arbor against rival Michigan State University has been canceled due to Covid. On Friday night following medical testing, Michigan fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available, a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

How UConn’s Kimani Young enabled Huskies to beat out Seton Hall (and other schools) in key recruiting battles

When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
HILLSIDE, NJ
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
469
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy