One of the best known of Island beauty spots and one of the oldest, is the Whiting farm in West Tisbury, best known to older inhabitants as the Parsonage farm from the fact that the house was once the Congregational parsonage. For generations passersby have stopped to look at the quaint, low house sheltered by a colonnade of stately pines which alas, were laid low by a recent gale, and to gaze first with interest at the great barns, the horses, sheep and fowl always to be seen about the place, passing on to pause once more in delight at the sight of the mirror-like sheet of water, the Parsonage Pond, that lies silvery-smooth in a rolling dimple of land, almost in the house yard.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO