The Omicron wave seemed to come like a rising tide — slowly, then suddenly, in all directions and all at once. Inside the health-care system, skeleton crews face impossible workloads and moral distress. Outside of it, people are feeling the weight of things like deferred care, deprioritized essential workers, online learning and doomscrolling. People are sick not just with COVID-19, but with isolation, inequity and polarization. So it shouldn’t be a surprise if the recent announcements of shuttered schools and renewed restrictions have some people feeling it’s all just too much to sustain. But there is a way through difficult stages...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO