Prince Andrew Story This Week: Accuser Wanted $5 Million; Prince William, Charles ‘Absolutely Furious’; And More

Prince Andrew had a tough year in 2021, but 2022 will not be easier for him.

The Duke of York has disappeared from public royal events since he was accused of raping Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was a 17-year-old sex slave to his late pedophile friend, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The latest report from Insider also said that Carolyn Andriano, a key witness, at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial claims Virginia Giuffre told her in 2001 she slept with Prince Andrew.

Entertainment Times reported at the end of last year that Prince Philip decided to cut some of royal members out of his $60 million will , including Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry. A source claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh knew just how much stress Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry caused Queen Elizabeth so he’s out to get his revenge on his wife’s behalf.

Prince Andrew Reuters

Stories in the first week of the new year:

Virginia Roberts Giuffre Wanted $5 Million Settlement, But Deal No Longer Accepted

The Telegraph reported that sources claimed Virginia Roberts Giuffre initially sought a settlement of $5 million from Andrew, which is 10 times she got from Jeffrey Epstein who allegedly ordered the 38 years old accuser to have “disgusting” sex with the prince.

However, Giuffre is now no longer willing to settle out of court as the case looks set to go to trial later this year.