ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Andrew Story This Week: Accuser Wanted $5 Million; Prince William, Charles ‘Absolutely Furious’; And More

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 1 day ago

Prince Andrew had a tough year in 2021, but 2022 will not be easier for him.

The Duke of York has disappeared from public royal events since he was accused of raping Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was a 17-year-old sex slave to his late pedophile friend, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The latest report from Insider also said that Carolyn Andriano, a key witness, at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial claims Virginia Giuffre told her in 2001 she slept with Prince Andrew.

Entertainment Times reported at the end of last year that Prince Philip decided to cut some of royal members out of his $60 million will, including Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry. A source claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh knew just how much stress Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry caused Queen Elizabeth so he’s out to get his revenge on his wife’s behalf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRRsr_0dgQuD0d00
Prince AndrewReuters

Stories in the first week of the new year:

Virginia Roberts Giuffre Wanted $5 Million Settlement, But Deal No Longer Accepted

The Telegraph reported that sources claimed Virginia Roberts Giuffre initially sought a settlement of $5 million from Andrew, which is 10 times she got from Jeffrey Epstein who allegedly ordered the 38 years old accuser to have “disgusting” sex with the prince.

However, Giuffre is now no longer willing to settle out of court as the case looks set to go to trial later this year.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Virginia Roberts Giuffre
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
arcamax.com

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Not Qualified To Talk About Mental Health, Royal Commentator Says

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti criticized Prince Harry for speaking about mental health. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are mental health advocates. Just recently, the Duke of Sussex aired his support for those who quit their jobs to prioritize their mental health. However, a royal commentator called him out for his words.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

111K+
Followers
9K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy