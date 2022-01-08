ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact – Aberaku’s Offerings locations

By Aidan O'Brien
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyperion’s Dirge is a quest in Genshin Impact that will task players with tracking down three offerings for a ghostly figure called Aberaku. The end goal is to get the Divine Bridle, and in this guide, we will show you exactly what you need to do. First, you...

mmobomb.com

Get Ready To Rebuild The Jade Chamber In Genshin Impact’s V2.4 Update, We Have Codes For You

Genshin Impact’s next update is coming up. When it does, it will introduce several new bits of content, including a new zone in Inazuma, two new characters, hangout quests, events, and more. Story-wise, the majority of the new content will be tied to Liyue, what with the Lantern Rite festival coming up and Ningguang finally ready to rebuild the Jade Chamber. Of course, she’s enlisting the Traveler’s help, but that’s not the only help she’s getting. Two new characters are helping out as well. The first is the adepti disciple Shenhe and the second is the director of the Yun-Han opera troupe Yun Jin. Both are available as new playable characters as well. Both Shenhe and Yun-Han will be available in one of the upcoming event wishes, along with some returning favorites, who also happen to tie into the current story content, Xiao, Zhongli, and Ganyu.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact version 2.4 New Locations: The Depths of Enkanomiya

Genshin Impact‘s 2.4 Special Program Livestream showcased a brand-new location: The Depths of Enkanomiya, located at the heart of the Watatsumi Islands in Inazuma. While most of version 2.4 will be focused on the Lantern Rite Event over at Liyue, a portion of it will bring players back to Inazuma. Players who started “The Moon-Bathed Deep” Quest Line and paid attention to the dialogue would know already what awaits them in this new location. In this quest, a shrine maiden would share the legend of Enkanomiya, on how Watatsumi Island’s forebears used to live under the sea. Apparently, these “sea-people” from the depths still live in Enkanomiya, and we’ll have the opportunity to meet them in Genshin Impact 2.4.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Genshin Impact: How to Complete The Still Water’s Flow Quest

The Still Water’s Flow is a new World Quest introduced in Genshin Impact‘s 2.4 Update. Completing the quest unlocks access to the newest area, Enkanomiya. During The Still Water’s Flow, Tsuyuko will task you with collecting key sigils and activating shrines surrounding Sangonomiya Shrine. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to complete The Still Water’s Flow quest in Genshin Impact.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is there a Statue of the Seven in Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact?

A brand new area is available in Genshin Impact Version 2.4. This new mysterious land, Enkanomiya, is available after completing the world quest The Still Waters Flow. With a whole new world to explore here, you might be wondering: where is Enkanomiya’s Statue of the Seven?. The Statue of...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Genshin Impact Qingxin Flower locations and best Qingxin Flower farm route

Genshin Impact Qingxin Flower is a rare and valuable plant you’ll need plenty of if you want to level up some of Liyue’s finest characters. While they may be hard to find, there’s rather a lot of them about for a rare plant, more than enough to tide you over until the flowers reset and grow again.
AGRICULTURE
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Phaethon afterimages and childrens’ shades locations

The Phaethon afterimages in Genshin Impact are shades or ghosts that are still trapped in Enkanomiya. Similar to the other specters you’ve seen in the region, you need Evernight active to spot them. You’ll then earn an achievement called The Children of God Shall Dance. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you find the locations of all seven Phaethon afterimages or shades of children.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Kabayama sitting stones and lanterns locations

The region of Enkanomiya is filled with many secrets. One of these happens to be the specter of Kabayama. He’ll provide you with a task that doesn’t even appear in your quest tab. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you with the Kabayama sitting stones and lantern locations.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact: How to Change Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” just debuted and players all over the world are already diving into the game’s new region of Enkanomiya, which is filled with mysteries, dangers, and, of course, treasures. With that said, one of the main differentials between Enkanomiya and the many other regions available in the game lies in the ability to switch between ”day”, or Whitenight, and ”night”, or Evernight, as doing so changes not only the environment but also the types of enemies available. But unlocking the feature is not as easy as just arriving at Enkanomiya. To help you unlock the feature as fast as possible, here’s how to unlock the change as well as how to change between Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Codashop legit for Genshin Impact? Answered

Genshin Impact has made itself one of the most memorable free-to-play games in recent times. Along with a wide variety of fun fighting mechanics and interesting characters, the game has also drawn in players with its Gacha mechanics. Like other games, Genshin allows players to roll on a gambling system mechanic through in-game Wishes, which spend the currency Primogems. These are freely acquired through completing events and achievements and sometimes given away as gifts.
GAMBLING
segmentnext.com

Genshin Impact The Serpent’s Heart Key Sigil Locations Guide

While exploring Enkanomiya, Genshin’s newly introduced region, you’ll notice that there are sealed locks dotted across the map. To unlock these seal locks, you’ll need something called Key Sigils. In this guide, we will detail the locations of the Key Sigils scattered around the Serpent’s Heart area in Genshin Impact’s newly introduced region, Enkanomiya.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Genshin Impact: Where to Find Aberaku’s Offerings

To complete the Genshin Impact “Hyperion’s Dirge” World Quest and obtain Divine Bridle item in Enkanomiya, you need to collect three Offerings at different locations and then give them to an NPC named Aberaku. Here’s a guide on how to find all three Aberaku Offerings and complete the “Hyperion’s Dirge” quest.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Genshin Impact: “Hyperion’s Dirge” Quest Guide

The Hyperion Dirge is a new world quest available in Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact Version 2.4, available after you unlock the Evernight and Whitenight feature of Enkanomiya. Before starting this quest, make sure to set the time of day to “Evernight.”. Teleport to the waypoint located in the middle...
VIDEO GAMES

