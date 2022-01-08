How to get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact – Aberaku’s Offerings locations

Genshin Impact’s next update is coming up. When it does, it will introduce several new bits of content, including a new zone in Inazuma, two new characters, hangout quests, events, and more. Story-wise, the majority of the new content will be tied to Liyue, what with the Lantern Rite festival coming up and Ningguang finally ready to rebuild the Jade Chamber. Of course, she’s enlisting the Traveler’s help, but that’s not the only help she’s getting. Two new characters are helping out as well. The first is the adepti disciple Shenhe and the second is the director of the Yun-Han opera troupe Yun Jin. Both are available as new playable characters as well. Both Shenhe and Yun-Han will be available in one of the upcoming event wishes, along with some returning favorites, who also happen to tie into the current story content, Xiao, Zhongli, and Ganyu.

