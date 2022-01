I love the apprentice. It always features contestants who people watch in droves in the hope that they get their comeuppance, Katie Hopkins, Jenny Celerier, Ruth Badger to name just three. The contestant in the new series who got right under my skin from the word go was Catherine. That girl is so full of herself that it is scary. Constantly pouting throughout the show and so belittling of others in her team. At some point the rug will be pulled sharply from under her twinkle toes and the knives from fellow contestants will be in her back......... it will be great television. Wasnt it great also to see Tim Cambell return to the show , along with Tom Pellereau those are two of the nicest contestants to take part in the show.

