The Los Angeles Lakers kept their momentum going as they ran away with a 134-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Avery Bradley, fresh off his contract getting guaranteed for the rest of the season, was involved early as he hit two open 3-pointers, and the transition offense got going as LeBron James and Malik Monk got loose for dunks that led to a 13-6 Laker lead. Monk ran out for another slam and followed it up with a 3-pointer to put Los Angeles up 18-8 early.

