Alabama Players React to Nick Saban's 'Fly' Leather Jacket

INDIANAPOLIS — Social media was set ablaze late Friday night when Alabama landed in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff national championship game.

It didn't have anything to do with any Alabama players missing or new injuries, instead it was the jacket donned by Nick Saban.

The Alabama head coach stepped off the plane wearing a tan leather bomber jacket looking like he could have flown the plane himself. Needless to say, Saban's players like Jordan Battle and Bryce Young were impressed with the coach's new look.

"His jacket was very cool," Battle said. "I haven't seen Coach Saban in style like that. And to see that he has a little swag, it kind of brings joy to my heart."

Even though it has been cooling off in Tuscaloosa the last few weeks, it was still quite the change in climate for the Alabama team when they landed in Indianapolis Friday night. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. said that Saban told all the players to make sure they grabbed a coat for the northern climate.

"Coach's jacket was fly," Young said. "Coach is always going to step into something we haven't seen before as a team. So that's to be expected."

The jacket has garnered a lot of buzz, but now that the team is in the city of the game, Young said they are locked in and ready for the game. It became real when the plane landed for the Alabama quarterback.

"Our mindset is just all about the game," Young said. "Obviously this is what you work for the entire season. I know that's what our goal has always been. So we understand that this is a business trip."

The season and the business trip will wrap up on Monday night when No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 3 Georgia in a rematch for the national title at 7 p.m.