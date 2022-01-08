Body of 6-year-old boy missing from North Chicago found in Gary, 3 family members in custody

GARY, IND. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Three adult family members were in police custody Saturday after the body of a missing 6-year-old boy from the north suburbs was found in Gary, Ind., authorities said.

Damari Perry was reported missing shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to North Chicago police. His body was found Saturday morning near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary.

The FBI assisted in the search.

Perry had been at a party with his 16-year-old sister at an apartment building in Skokie along with two individuals only identified as “Monique” and “Wacko.”

The relationship between them is unclear, but police said Monique drove the children from North Chicago to Skokie and drove the girl back home after her brother went missing.

The girl told police she was drinking at the party and fell asleep. When she woke up, her brother and “Wacko” were gone.

The mother told police she had several drinks and fell asleep, and when she woke up about two hours later, Perry and the man were missing, and the woman had allegedly driven the 16-year-old back to North Chicago.

The Lake County, Ind. coroner’s office was scheduled to perform an autopsy.

This is now a homicide investigation. Juvenile members of the family were placed in DCFS care.

(WBBM Newsradio and the Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this copy.)