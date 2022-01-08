ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Body of 6-year-old boy missing from North Chicago found in Gary, 3 family members in custody

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybY6R_0dgQrqAf00

GARY, IND. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Three adult family members were in police custody Saturday after the body of a missing 6-year-old boy from the north suburbs was found in Gary, Ind., authorities said.

Damari Perry was reported missing shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to North Chicago police. His body was found Saturday morning near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary.

The FBI assisted in the search.

Perry had been at a party with his 16-year-old sister at an apartment building in Skokie along with two individuals only identified as “Monique” and “Wacko.”

The relationship between them is unclear, but police said Monique drove the children from North Chicago to Skokie and drove the girl back home after her brother went missing.

The girl told police she was drinking at the party and fell asleep. When she woke up, her brother and “Wacko” were gone.

The mother told police she had several drinks and fell asleep, and when she woke up about two hours later, Perry and the man were missing, and the woman had allegedly driven the 16-year-old back to North Chicago.

The Lake County, Ind. coroner’s office was scheduled to perform an autopsy.

This is now a homicide investigation. Juvenile members of the family were placed in DCFS care.

(WBBM Newsradio and the Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this copy.)

Comments / 4

Regina Cooper
1d ago

you need to keep your trashy criminal button in Illinois stay out of our city you trashed your now stay in your we don't need or want you people or your drugs or your drive by's or your anything!!!!!!! STAY OUT OF GARY.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
City
Skokie, IL
North Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
North Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Fbi#Suburbs#Ind#The Sun Times Media Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy