On Sunday, the 76-year-old actor posted a video on TikTok of him and three of his grandchildren dancing to a remix of the Pussycat Dolls' song "When I Grow Up." "My grandchildren" the Happy Days alum captioned the sweet shot. In the 15-second clip, filmed in a living room, the kids stood in a line before their grandfather, spinning away from the camera as Winkler dramatically sashayed out of the frame as the beat dropped. Then, the group hopped back in front of the camera to jump and dance as the music continued.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO