Study shows goldfish can drive... no really!

Jenni Ekletsion feels strongly that she was put on Earth to help others. “Sometimes you don’t know what you’re created for. I am created for taking care of others,” she said. The married mother of two, who immigrated from Ethiopia to the U.S. 20 years ago, has already achieved a lot since moving to Columbus, Ohio. She was holding down a good job in banking while also working toward her doctorate.
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. After a long day at work, the modern goldfish no longer has to take public transportation home—it can drive via a fish-operated vehicle (FOV), according to new research published in Behavioural Brain Research. Documented in a...
Exercising together is a way to improve the strength of your relationship, according to research.Karolina Grabowska. It's not uncommon for people to set a New Year's Resolution to exercise more and get in shape, but what you may not realize is that there is a benefit to exercising with your partner. According to a new study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, on days that couples exercise together, they are more satisfied with their relationship. Working out with a partner also makes the workout more enjoyable. If you plan to set a New Year's Resolution to get in shape, why not kill two birds with one stone? Make a commitment to exercise with your spouse or significant other, and watch your relationship improve as your fitness levels skyrocket.
(Hungary) — A new study– ok, it’s a small study– shows dogs know when someone is speaking their native tongue or a foreign language. Hungarian researchers took brain scans from 18 dogs, showing that their brains lit up differently depending on whether they were hearing a familiar of different language. The study author says dogs are social beings and involving them in the family will give them opportunities to continue learning.
A MUM-of-10 has shown off her evening routine in her whopping family, and it looks exhausting. Alicia Dougherty, who runs the Dougherty Dozen page, doesn't get to bed until midnight prepping her kids’ lunches, bags and toothbrushes. She uploaded a video on her @doughertydozen TikTok showing her “evening routine...
Psychedelics have the power to be truly life-changing. Sure, they also have the power to make your cat resemble solid rock, but when you have a real breakthrough the effects can be transformative. The current prime minister might still think that every single recreational drug is a “toxic scourge” on...
At 42, I believed that my food and alcohol dependencies defined me. In my mirror, I would always be as I saw myself then: fat and drunk. I was over the hill and past the point of any meaningful change. Who, at my age, truly starts over? I had clearly missed the opportunity to be one of those healthy, mindful people I mocked on Instagram. I was who I was: destined to remain in those cycles of dependency and to be unhappy, discontent and stuck. Then disaster struck.
