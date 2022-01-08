Study shows goldfish can drive... no really!

Exercising together is a way to improve the strength of your relationship, according to research.Karolina Grabowska. It's not uncommon for people to set a New Year's Resolution to exercise more and get in shape, but what you may not realize is that there is a benefit to exercising with your partner. According to a new study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, on days that couples exercise together, they are more satisfied with their relationship. Working out with a partner also makes the workout more enjoyable. If you plan to set a New Year's Resolution to get in shape, why not kill two birds with one stone? Make a commitment to exercise with your spouse or significant other, and watch your relationship improve as your fitness levels skyrocket.

