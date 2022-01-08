Undercover Boss, Shark Tank, Nancy Drew, U.S. Championship Skating, Friday Night Smackdown

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and beyond that, dive more into the future!. So where should we kick things off here? Let’s go ahead and get some bad news out of the way: We are still in the midst of an extended hiatus. Is it one that will be over soon? Thankfully, the answer to that is a clear “yes.” You are going to see new episodes resume next week with “Dream Lover,” one that could be centered around a fun case with some other exciting stuff, as well.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO