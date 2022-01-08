ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Alien: Season Two; Harry’s Master Plan Teased in Syfy Trailer (Watch)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Alien is returning on Syfy later this month. The cable channel released a trailer teasing the second season of the series. Starring Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Alice Wetterlund, Levi...

IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Boss On Shocking Finale; Teases Possible New Season

SPOILER ALERT: This interview reveals major storylines from the finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. When Clyde Phillips met with Michael C. Hall about returning to the role of Dexter Morgan in what would become Dexter: New Blood, he already knew the serial killer’s life would end. Hall signed up without hesitation. Fans of the hit Showtime series Dexter, which ran eight seasons from 2006-2013, rejoined the former Miami Metro blood spatter analyst —now known by the alias Jim Lindsay—and have enthusiastically tuned in to watch his final adventure unfold. And though that journey has now come to an end with his shocking...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

New Amsterdam: Season Four; NBC Teases Medical Drama’s 2022 Return (Watch)

New Amsterdam returns from its winter hiatus next week, and NBC has released a video preview and new photos teasing the next episode of season four. The medical drama stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman with Michelle Forbes and Sandra Mae Frank recurring. Viewers will see some significant changes when the series returns on January 4th.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Star Trek’ Pulled Off One of Its More Disturbing Episodes

Star Trek has spent nearly six decades building science fiction stories on the backs of contemporary issues. From racism to eugenics, the Final Frontier has found significant success threading its space-based adventures and action around socially relevant themes. But rarely has it tackled a subject as dark as terrorism, and with such unflinching conviction, like it did with the underrated Deep Space Nine episode, “The Darkness and the Light.” The episode debuted 25 years ago this week. Written by Ronald D. Moore (based on a story and pitch by future Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller), “Darkness and the Light” explores the past...
TV SERIES
Collider

'After Ever Happy' Trailer Shows New Drama for Tessa and Hard in the Final Film

Voltage Pictures has a holiday gift for fans of the After franchise, and it is a teaser for the upcoming fourth and final installment in the franchise—After Ever Happy. The newly released teaser heavily features Josephine Lagnford's Tessa Young and Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Hardin Scott as their relationship is put through the wringer once more.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

After Life season three trailer teases more heartache for Tony

The trailer for the long-awaited third series of Ricky Gervais' hit Netflix comedy-drama After Life has finally arrived and seems to hint at more heartache for main character Tony. The new clip shows Ricky's character Tony Johnson continue to grieve the loss of his wife Lisa, played by Kerry Godliman,...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Killing Eve trailer teases the show’s fourth and final season

Ahead of its February premiere, a teaser trailer has been released for the fourth and final season of The BBC’s acclaimed spy thriller series Killing Eve; watch it here…. After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve (Golden Globe® winner Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Emmy® Award winner Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer Teases New Alliances, Train Heists, and Hope

The exciting first trailer for Season 3 of Snowpiercer is here. TNT’s adaptation of the hit 2013 Bong Joon-ho film returns after an improved second season and teases a more adventurous Season 3. The series follows a group of survivors aboard the last vessel that can sustain human life after an apocalyptic winter: a train that circles the world. The train becomes a symbol of class separation, as the lower classes are pushed to the back cars while the rich live in luxury towards the front.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Thomas Ian Griffith Teases Chilling Terry Silver Future

Thomas Ian Griffith is right there with Cobra Kai fans: He can’t believe Terry Silver is back — and he is also loving every minute of the diabolical Karate Kid villain’s return. The popular Netflix series dropped its fourth season on New Year’s Eve and within days, it was among the top titles on the platform globally, per the streaming giant’s own metrics. Among the newest series cast members, Griffith is reprising his antagonist introduced in 1989’s Karate Kid Part III. And just like in that film, Terry Silver is here to make Daniel LaRusso’s life hell. Although Part III was not as...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Kings of Napa: OWN Releases Trailer and Key Art for New Family Drama Series (Watch)

The Kings of Napa arrives in January, and OWN has released a new trailer and key art. The new family drama series follows the King family as they run their wine business in Napa Valley, California. Starring Ashlee Brian, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Ebonée Noel, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., Devika Parikh, Yaani King Mondschein, the series comes from writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois.
NAPA, CA
tvinsider.com

‘The Kings of Napa’: Watch the Trailer for OWN’s New Wine Business Drama (VIDEO)

A bitter family battle for a wine business empire is underway in the first trailer for The Kings of Napa, a new drama series coming soon to OWN. Set to premiere on January 11 at 8/7c, the series from acclaimed showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws) will center on the House of Kings vineyard in Napa, California, and the fight that ensues for the family legacy.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Watch the Trailer for the Final Season of ‘Peaky Blinders’

To ring in the New Year, BBC released the trailer for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders. Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy return as Thomas Shelby and Alfie Solomons in what creator Steven Knight describes as the highest stakes in the show’s history. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher,” said Knight in a statement.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Space Force: Season Two; Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere for Steve Carell Series

Space Force is returning for its second season. Netflix has announced a February premiere date for the Steve Carell comedy series. The seven-episode season will also star John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake. Netflix shared the following about the return of the...
TV SERIES
Stereogum

Watch The Trailer For Atlanta Season 3, Premiering In March

Donald Glover’s TV show Atlanta is finally returning for a new season in 2022, almost four years after the second season finished. The third season’s first two episodes will premiere on March 24 on FX, and the rest of the season will roll on weekly from there. On Christmas Day, the network shared a new teaser trailer for the show, which comes on the heels of a different teaser that was shared a couple months back. Check it out below.
ATLANTA, GA
tvseriesfinale.com

Single Drunk Female: Freeform Previews New Comedy Series (Watch)

Single Drunk Female is premiering on Freeform later this month, and the cable channel has shared a preview and poster for the upcoming series. Starring Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy, the single-camera comedy series follows a woman forced to live with her mother to avoid jail time. Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard also star.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

2022 TV Preview: The Best New Shows to Watch

Strap in, everybody, it’s time for another year of television. After 2021 saw the “small screen” grow even bigger thanks to the introduction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one South Korean phenomenon, 2022 is set to try it out all over again. Marvel is still set...
TV SERIES

