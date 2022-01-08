ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Urgent Google Voice Authentication warning as FBI flag Gmail hackers – three ways you can avoid being scammed

By Carsen Holaday
 2 days ago
SCAMMERS have been using Google Voice to trick victims, but the FBI is here to help.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a warning on Tuesday about scammers recently using Google Voice to steal data from victims that they find online.

Scammers have been using Google Voice to trick victims
The FBI strongly advises to never share a Google verification code with others Credit: Getty

The scammers start their process by searching online for people who post things on sale on sites like Facebook Marketplace or Craiglist.

It's also common for them to prey on people looking for a lost pet, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The scammers look for these posts because they typically include the personal phone number of the person who posted.

They reach out to the potential victim over text or email and tell them they want to buy the listed item — or that they found the lost pet.

However, before they fully commit to buying the item or returning the pet, the scammer fakes hesitation and asks the target to prove that they're a real person.

The scammer offers to send an authentication code from Google that the poster will repeat to confirm their identity.

Once the target receives the authentication code, over text or voice call, they repeat the code back to the scammer.

Immediately, the scammer will attempt to use the code to create a Google Voice number using the target's real phone number.

Google Voice is a telephone service that creates a US phone number for people with Google accounts.

Though seemingly harmless, the scammer might use the number to fraud other people with the concealed identity.

"Once set up, he can use that Google Voice account to conduct any number of scams against other victims that won’t come back directly to him," the Portland FBI warned.

"He can also use that code to gain access to, and take over, your gmail account."

Tips to prevent scammers

The federal agency shared a number of tips to avoid scammers. A few tips include:

  • Only deal with buyers, sellers, and Fluffy-finders in person. If money is to exchange hands, make sure you are using legitimate payment processors.
  • Don’t give out your email address to buyers/sellers conducting business via phone.
  • Don’t let someone rush you into a sale. If they are pressuring you to respond, they are likely trying to manipulate you into acting without thinking.

The FBI also strongly advises to never share a Google verification code with others.

Victims of the scam can check advises victims Google's support website for information to retake control of their Google Voice account and reclaim their Voice number.

If you believe you are the victim of an internet crime, the FBI encourages you to report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, or call your local FBI office.

