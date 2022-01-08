ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason Ireland Baldwin Says She Lives In 'Constant Fear' Of Dying

By Barbara Pavone
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Baldwins are no strangers to the spotlight, but it's Alec Baldwin who has found the most fame (and made the most headlines) often for all the wrong reasons. Back in 2007, for example, the actor called an 11-year-old Ireland Baldwin a "rude, thoughtless pig" in a leaked voicemail and, although...

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

