Montana State

Where Does Montana Rank Based on How Miserable the Winters Are?

By Ryan Nelson
 3 days ago
Mother Nature teased us a bit to start our winter. We saw a little bit of snow here and some flakes there, but we didn't really get that big dump to announce that winter has officially arrived. All was pretty calm on the snow front, then we ended up having a...

Alt 101.5

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 1,939 New Cases, Four More Deaths

As of Monday morning, Montana has confirmed 204,788 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,939 new confirmed cases. There are currently 7,713 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,346,290 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 542,524 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Great Yellowstone Bunkhouse Debate: Does REAL Chili Have Beans?

Growing up, there was one part of cold weather snaps that I always looked forward to. Every time the barometric pressure would fall, my dad would bust out the chili pot and mix up some spice. He called it "whatchu got stew." He would simply clean out the fridge and part of the pantry and pour everybody into the pool, taking "whatchu got" and making chili. It would start on the first cold day of fall. You know, the day you are forced to put on a sweater? That would always be my first helping of Dad's chili, a recipe that would progressively get hotter and hotter as the season grew colder and colder. By late January to middle February, Dad's chili recipe would make a firefighter sweat. But, was Dad's dish REALLY considered chili, or is it more of a stew?
RECIPES
Alt 101.5

‘Yellowstone’ Pays $16,000 to Rent County Courthouse for Shoot

After former Missoula City Councilor Jesse Ramos shared his experience as an extra for the ‘Yellowstone’ television series, KGVO asked Missoula County about the money the production company paid to rent the county courthouse for the scenes filmed there. Director of Facilities for Missoula County Jason Hauser spoke...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Favorite Missoula Hotel Donates 100% of Furniture to Charity

One of Missoula's favorite places to have a pool party is currently closed for renovations. We had the opportunity to visit the Wingate this morning and, honestly, it looks like it will be more of a complete and glamorous new makeover than just restoration work. Here's the kicker, Wingate by Wyndham is donating 100% of their gently used furniture to Missoula charities.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Montana Rail Link Sold to Burlington Northern Railroad

KGVO has learned that Montana Rail Link has been sold to the Burlington Northern Railroad. A letter from MRL President Derek Ollman to Montana Rail Link employees states,. ‘Dear MRL Employees: I have some important news to share, and we want to make sure you hear it directly from us before it becomes public. After careful consideration, we have decided to conclude our long-term lease with BNSF Railway. BNSF will resume operations and maintenance of MRL which will provide long-term sustainability, predictability and opportunity for you and our Montana customers.’
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

A Helpful Guide: What to Wear When You Go Ice Fishing in Montana

Montana has been seeing a ton of snow this week, and you know what that means: people are gonna be out there in the cold, doing some of their favorite winter activities. For some people, that means getting out to the slopes and doing some skiing or snowboarding. For others, it could mean finding a hill and taking the whole family sledding. And some people like to get out on a frozen lake and do some ice fishing.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Montana’s Cherished and Only Kmart Store is Closing Forever

One of the very last Kmart stores in America. Awww, super bummer! Montana's only Kmart, one of the last in the entire country, is closing permanently. I was just having a conversation last week where we estimated the number of Kmart stores left in operation to be at 16, turns out the actual number is six. After Hamilton closes its store, my wicked math skills tell me America will be down to just five Kmart stores. That's wild to think about considering there seemed to be a Kmart in every city and town in the country in the 80s and 90s. According to their corporate offices, Kmart hit its peak in 1994 with 2,323 operating in America.
HAMILTON, MT
Alt 101.5

Missoula’s ‘Hot-N-Ready’ Pizzas Are No Longer $5

Long, exhausting days at work, kids' birthday parties, large gatherings, these situations have called for the $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas to the rescue for many, many years here in Missoula. That convenient price is now just fond memory as the pizza staple has raised the price at all of their stores nationwide.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

More Western Montana Schools Closed Friday Because of Bad Weather

Kids today have it so easy. They'll never know the pain of watching the information scroll across the bottom of a tv screen to find out if school has been delayed or closed because of the snow. Back in the day, it was a lesson in patience that you would eagerly participate in while hoping the result would be the ultimate prize of no school for the day! Oh man, it was the worst if you weren't paying attention and you missed your school's name. You would have to start over and sit through it all again! But the days of having a computer in the palm of your hand means instant information when it comes to school closures. The times may have changed but the result of a snow day is the same, a bonus day of sweet freedom!
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Remembering 2014 Urban Avalanche – Snow Closes Mount Jumbo

All Missoula remembers the tragic urban avalanche that swept down Mount Jumbo in 2014 that destroyed homes, took one life and injured several others, including children. After this week’s heavy snowfall, the City of Missoula has now closed Mount Jumbo due to a similar danger of avalanche. Missoula City...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Alt 101.5

Season 5 of Yellowstone Filming in Montana Begins Spring 2022

I was never a fan of the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" while it was airing. I only became a fan after I binge-watched the entire series on Netflix. It took me the better part of the initial pandemic quarantine to watch it. I remember thinking at the end of every season, "WOW! I couldn't imagine having to wait an entire year to watch the next season. It must have been torture." Well, now I can honestly say that I know that feeling. The thought of having to wait for an entire trip around the sun, until I can watch more Yellowstone, is torture.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Joyful Montana Dog Reunited With Owner After Missing for a Week

It's a pretty rough time when you have a pet go missing and you think you may never see it again. I remember my favorite cat didn't come home for multiple nights when I was a kid. I was down in the dumps over the thought of losing him but much to my delight, he did eventually return. Years later my wife and I had one of our cats disappear and she set out on a quest where she wouldn't rest until it was found. She spent weeks making flyers to post around neighborhoods, checked the animal shelters daily, and put an ad in the paper in those crazy times before Facebook. We never did end up getting that guy back.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Sorry Missoula, Tonight’s Show at The Wilma is Canceled

Western Montana's amazing dump of powder is both a blessing and a curse. All of this snow is everything snowboarders have been praying for, but sadly, it means some airplanes are grounded and travel is just a mess right now. The crew and talent for the Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIve tour announced Wednesday, January 5th that they would not be able to make it to their scheduled show tonight, January 6th, at The Wilma.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Montana Marijuana Sales Soar During First Weekend of Legalization

Recreational cannabis sales are off to a great start across the state of Montana. The legal sale of recreational cannabis went into effect on January 1, 2022. Dispensaries in Bozeman reported long lines of customers throughout the first weekend of legal sales and at many dispensaries in the area, medical patients received priority.
MONTANA STATE
