Where Does Montana Rank Based on How Miserable the Winters Are?

Kids today have it so easy. They'll never know the pain of watching the information scroll across the bottom of a tv screen to find out if school has been delayed or closed because of the snow. Back in the day, it was a lesson in patience that you would eagerly participate in while hoping the result would be the ultimate prize of no school for the day! Oh man, it was the worst if you weren't paying attention and you missed your school's name. You would have to start over and sit through it all again! But the days of having a computer in the palm of your hand means instant information when it comes to school closures. The times may have changed but the result of a snow day is the same, a bonus day of sweet freedom!

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO