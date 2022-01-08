ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

KFC employee in Georgia wins $10K for perfect attendance

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fapGG_0dgQkZ6x00
Great employee: Khoury Booze never missed a day of work in 2021. Because of that, he was entered into a drawing and won $10,000. ( Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

MACON, Ga. — The Colonel would have been proud.

A central Georgia employee at KFC won a drawing for $10,000 after not missing a day of work during 2021, WMAZ-TV reported.

Khoury Booze has worked at the restaurant since 1992. The five-figure bonus came at a perfect time, as he said he wanted to fix his car and take his children on vacation. But the longtime employee also has a family at KFC.

“I got a family at home. I got a family on the job,” Booze told WMAZ. “It’s just like family outside of family, so everything is good.”

According to restaurant manager Christina Braddy, every employee who did not miss a day or work got their name put into a drawing. Booze’s name was drawn, and she could not be more pleased.

“You don’t have to ask him to do a certain anything. He takes it upon himself to do it,” Braddy told WMAZ. “He comes to work every day. He gives his all.

“He’s a hard worker. He really deserved it,”

Booze said he had a simple strategy to avoid burnout and maintain his perfect attendance record.

“When I work, I work smart, not hard,” Booze told WMAZ. “So I’ll tell any young person who is out here who has a job ... if you got it, keep it. Work it. Save your money, and you’ll see what you got in the long run.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Macon, GA
Restaurants
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
Macon, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
The Hill

Jim Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel's request to cooperate in investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) has rejected a request from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation. "This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional priciples, and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan wrote to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), according a copy of the letter posted online by Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Georgia#Food Drink#Wmaz Tv#Burnout#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy