I was just going to title this post The Klaus Store until I discovered there was another Klaus Store in Friedheim at one time. I figured I might have to tell that story someday, so I decided to the put Farrar into the title. Let me also say that I started looking at this story because I found a woman by the name of Anna Arning who was born on this day. I did not think I had written any previous stories about the surname, Arning, but I was wrong about that. I guess my memory is declining. I have written a few posts about children in Anna’s family, but not hers, so her story is the one you will read today.

FARRAR, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO