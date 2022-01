Last year, it was announced that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing a couple hundred stores. Bed Bath & Beyond has felt the brunt of the pandemic and needed to scale back its retail operations in order to recoup some of its losses. Like other retailers who have done the same, Bed Bath & Beyond d has said that they want to focus on their online business, but let’s face it. Retail is on life-support.

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO