Yung Dub D releases new single “Hush”

By Singersroom
Singersroom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe artist, producer and songwriter, Yung Dub D has just released his latest single, “Hush” which he produced himself. Vinnie Bones and Yung Dub’s music video was directed by Robb Relo and his 38,000 followers on Instagram will no doubt be keen to sample this energetic new offering....

