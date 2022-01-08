Man and his girlfriend are accused of brutal assault on wife

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who was beaten by a homeless man and hospitalized in East Harlem in April, has died, police said Saturday. He passed away on Dec. 31 after spending months in a coma. Ma, 61, was out collecting cans and bottles near the corner of Third Avenue and East 125th Street when Jarrod Powell, 49, shoved him from behind, according to police. Video of the attack on April 23 showed the suspect repeatedly stomping on Ma’s head as he was lying motionless on the ground. Ma’s wife spoke exclusively with CBS2 after the attack. “I’m very scared...

