Man and his girlfriend are accused of brutal assault on wife

Times Daily
 1 day ago

PERTH, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man and his girlfriend are accused of...

www.timesdaily.com

blavity.com

Missouri Man Accused Of Killing His Girlfriend's Son While She Was At A Job Interview

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 33-year-old Timothy Robinson in connection with the death of 3-year-old Emmanuel Ware, FOX 2 Now reports. According to the police report, Emmanuel's mother asked Robinson to watch her son on Friday, Dec. 10, while she went to a job interview. When she returned home at a little after 2:00 p.m., she found the toddler unresponsive with noticeable head contusions and bruises on his body.
MISSOURI STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Judge rules Kona man accused of choking wife to be held without bail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island judge has ruled that a Kona man accused of trying to kill his wife be held without bail. Authorities said in December, Glendon Nakata allegedly choked his wife with a dog leash until she passed out. The 53-year-old faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping...
HONOLULU, HI
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping body along Bullhead City roadway

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend before dumping her body on the side of the road in Bullhead City. Police said in a news release that a motorist spotted the body near a residential development on the morning of Jan. 2. The body had multiple gunshot wounds and the death was being investigated as a homicide.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
CBS New York

61-Year-Old Asian Man Brutally Beaten In East Harlem Dies From Injuries Months Later

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who was beaten by a homeless man and hospitalized in East Harlem in April, has died, police said Saturday. He passed away on Dec. 31 after spending months in a coma. Ma, 61, was out collecting cans and bottles near the corner of Third Avenue and East 125th Street when Jarrod Powell, 49, shoved him from behind, according to police. Video of the attack on April 23 showed the suspect repeatedly stomping on Ma’s head as he was lying motionless on the ground. Ma’s wife spoke exclusively with CBS2 after the attack. “I’m very scared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blackchronicle.com

Krying Karen Apologizes On Camera After Accusing Black Man Of A Crime

The Karens are back at it again! This sad sad story is becoming redundant at this point. An innocent black man was accused of stealing a white woman’s cell phone in California when in fact the cell phone was sitting right inside “Karen’s” purse. https://www.tiktok.com/t/TTPdjyse1s/. First...
WCNC

Man accused of killing wife with eye drops appears in court

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Joshua Hunsucker, the former North Carolina paramedic accused of killing his wife by poisoning her with eye drops in 2018, appeared in court Friday for pre-trial motions. Hunsucker was arrested in December 2019 in connection with the death of his wife, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker, in...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

North Carolina man accused of shooting, killing wife

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, police said on Sunday. On Saturday, shortly after 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a homicide at 4275 Williamsbrook Lane, Unit B. Demetrius Montra Cooper, 40, called 911 and advised he had shot and killed […]
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS Detroit

Man Accused of Killing Wife, Teen, Shot Dead By Police

(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect accused of killing his wife and her 13-year-old daughter was shot and killed by Detroit Police. According to Chief James White, Dwayne McDonald was hiding inside in an apartment on Owen Street near Woodward, when police conducted a raid to find him. “Mr. Mcdonald...
DETROIT, MI
Boston

Massachusetts State Police, Marshals arrest Indiana man accused of killing his girlfriend

An Indiana man accused of killing his girlfriend was arrested Wednesday in Newton by Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals, according to a statement. Troopers from the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and deputy marshals located Alexander Ortiz, 36, of Anderson, Indiana, parked in a rest stop on Interstate 95 south in Newton at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
