ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Citigroup workers who are unvaccinated by Jan. 14 to be fired

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fh3yo_0dgQhY7b00

( The Hill ) – Citigroup Inc. workers who refuse to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate by Jan. 14 will be fired, Bloomberg reports .

They will be put on unpaid leave and released from employment at the end of January.

Employees will be required to sign an agreement stating that they will not pursue legal action against Citigroup to receive year-end bonus payments. Some workers will still receive certain payments.

Colorado skiers rescue dog buried in avalanche on ski hill

“You are welcome to apply for other roles at Citi in the future as long as you are compliant with Citi’s vaccination policy,” the message to employees read.

Over 90 percent of Citigroup employees have complied with the vaccine mandate thus far, according to a spokeswoman for the company. She claimed that the figure is climbing rapidly.

The mandate allows staffers to apply for religious or medical exemptions.

COVID-19: When to quarantine or isolate? What’s the difference?

Citigroup has faced public backlash from some employees as a result of its vaccine mandate. The company first announced a vaccine mandate for all employees in late October.

The company previously offered a $200 bonus to employees who submit proof of vaccination by early December. Citigroup has also held sessions with doctors and other experts in an attempt to ease concerns about the vaccine.

Citigroup is based in New York but employs workers across the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

1/9/2022: Freezing rain makes for a messy Sunday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:. Even though temperatures are in the 20’s this morning, precipitation is falling as rain. That’s because a layer of above-freezing air is firmly in place higher up off the ground. Everything melts as it falls, and doesn’t refreeze until hitting the cold, cold ground.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup Inc#Bloomberg
KTLA

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court, companies keep quiet

Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NEWS10 ABC

1/9/22: Dangerous cold on the way

The system that brought the ice today is moving out to sea, a strong cold front will be moving in this evening which will be accompanied by gusty winds up to 40mph. Cold air will be forced into the region and we will spend much of the day on Monday in the low to mid-20s with wind chill temperatures close to zero.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy