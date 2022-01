Watford boss Claudio Ranieri feels he has to protect his squad for their Premier League survival battle rather than target an extended FA Cup run – but confirmed Danny Rose will not be part of the plans.The Hornets travel to holders Leicester on Saturday looking to arrest a run of six straight league defeats.Hopes of progress to the fourth round, though, will be offset against a need to keep key men available for a crucial upcoming run of games against direct relegation rivals Newcastle, Burnley and then Norwich.Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis was taken off at half-time against Tottenham as a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO