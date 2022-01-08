ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills QB Josh Allen has achievement enshrined in Hall of Fame

By David De Cristofaro
Josh Allen is officially in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The fourth year pro hasn’t been given a bust or yellow jacket, but one of his latest historic achievements is now being exhibited in Canton, OH.

Allen recently became the first and only player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons.

He accomplished the milestone during the Bills 33-21 Week 16 victory over the New England Patriots, in which he threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 64 yards rushing.

His shoes and jersey that he wore in the game is now on display in the Hall of Fame’s Pro Football Today Gallery.

For the past two seasons, breaking NFL and Bills franchise records has become a part of the Josh Allen experience.

Becoming the first player in history to set new ones altogether is just the latest in a growing list of accolades for the Bills QB.

And while it’s too far too soon to tell if he will be inducted into the HOF after his playing days are over, if he continues his trend of making NFL history then we may just see him permanently enshrined in Canton someday as well.

