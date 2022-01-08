Former Eagles RB Jay Ajayi to retire from the NFL

Philadelphia will have a special guest on hand for the season finale against the Cowboys, as former running back Jay Ajayi will be a special guest captain.

Ajayi will be the Eagles’ Legends Community Honorary Captain of the Game, and he’ll also be retiring from the NFL this weekend as well.

Philadelphia acquired the running back from Miami at the 2017 trade deadline, as Ajayi played in seven games that season, finished second on the team in rushing with 408 yards.

A Pro Bowler as a Dolphin in 2016, the London, England native played in 45 career games, 14 with the Eagles, rushing for 2,546-career yards, and 13-career touchdowns.<

/p>