Former Eagles RB Jay Ajayi to retire from the NFL

By Glenn Erby
 1 day ago
Philadelphia will have a special guest on hand for the season finale against the Cowboys, as former running back Jay Ajayi will be a special guest captain.

Ajayi will be the Eagles’ Legends Community Honorary Captain of the Game, and he’ll also be retiring from the NFL this weekend as well.

Philadelphia acquired the running back from Miami at the 2017 trade deadline, as Ajayi played in seven games that season, finished second on the team in rushing with 408 yards.

A Pro Bowler as a Dolphin in 2016, the London, England native played in 45 career games, 14 with the Eagles, rushing for 2,546-career yards, and 13-career touchdowns.<

Cowboys Rule Out 3 More Key Players Before Game vs. Eagles

Tyron Smith isn’t the only impact player on the Dallas Cowboys who’ll miss this Saturday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, the Cowboys ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Jayron Kearse and running back Tony Pollard for Week 18. All three players were initially listed as questionable.
NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy explains why he kept Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, other offensive starters in vs. Eagles

NFL teams whose playoff seeding is all but locked up often rest their starters in advance of the postseason. That wasn't the case for the Cowboys on Saturday night. Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and most of the rest of the first-string offense remained in the game until early in the fourth quarter. Their last drive ended with Prescott throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the game, which broke Tony Romo's franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season.
Cowboys Game Day News: Diggs, Wilson, Kearse, Pollard stay home; time for rookie DBs to step up

The regular-season finale often amounts to a de facto playoff game, with a postseason berth riding on the outcome of a divisional grudge match. The Cowboys’ 2021 closer Saturday night could, however, resemble a glorified preseason contest. The team announced several starters would stay behind in Dallas with either illness or injury, and that’s not even counting the COVID absences. Fans can instead expect to get the kind of extended look at little-used depth players that’s normally limited to August, with three rookies set to log serious snaps in the secondary.
Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Eagles Today

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Fast forward to the end of the 2021 regular season and we have a clear winner. Philadelphia is heading to the playoffs, earning a Wild Card...
Cowboys vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from NFL Saturday game

The Cowboys will face the Eagles in the second game of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday” in Week 18. Both teams have already clinched playoff spots. The Cowboys take the NFC fourth seed and the Eagles take the NFC seventh seed heading into the matchup. If the Cowboys win on Saturday night, and the Buccaneers, the Cardinals and the Rams lose on Sunday, it would push the Cowboys into the second seed. Regardless, they will not fall below the fourth seed since they won the NFC East.
How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

The Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Dallas and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Cowboys will be stumbling in from a defeat.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

