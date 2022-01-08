ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 18, dies after shooting on Holden Avenue, Orange deputies say

By Lisa Maria Garza, Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago
Woman, 18, dies after shooting on Holden Avenue, Orange deputies say Orlando Sentinel/TNS

An 18-year-old woman died after a shooting Friday night at Castilian Apartments near the Park Central neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 11 p.m. to the apartment complex on Holden Avenue and found the unidentified woman with a gunshot wound, said agency spokesperson Lt. Collington Campbell. She later died at a hospital.

The unknown shooter fled before deputies arrived to the scene, Collington said. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting.

