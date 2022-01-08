Plows facing 6 to 12 foot snow drifts at Rocky Mountain National Park

Photo credit: Jeremy Janus. File Photo (iStock)

Powerful winds during and since the significant snowfall over the last week in Rocky Mountain National Park have resulted in six to 12-foot snow drifts in the area, according to officials. Snow and icy conditions are proving to be an obstacle for crews that are trying to clear the roads.

"This morning, snow and wind at higher elevations are again hampering efforts," said Management Specialist and Public Affairs Officer for the park, Kyle Patterson on Saturday in an email.

The Fall River Entrance, Beaver Meadows Entrance and Wild Basin Entrance to the park remain closed to vehicles as crews work.

"Park snowplow operators are encountering drifts from 6 to 12 feet along sections of park roads above 8,500 feet. A drift above Hollowell Park, along Bear Lake Road at approximately 9,000 feet, is 300 yards long, 8 feet deep, and covers the full width of the road surface," Patterson said.

As strong gusts persist and plow operators clear drifts, the snow continues to drift behind them, officials report.

"Warm temperatures on roadways prior to the storm, followed by frigid temperatures, then snow and rain added a thick layer of ice. Ice, winds, drifted and consolidated snow are impacting heavy equipment and rotary plows. These drifts cannot be pushed through with a typical snowplow. It takes time and specialized heavy duty equipment to cut through these drifts," Patterson said.