Bryce Young was offered a scholarship six years ago as an eighth-grader to Texas Tech by coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is now the Arizona Cardinals’ coach. After that, Young was recruited and offered scholarships by dozens and dozens of colleges as he became the No. 1 dual threat quarterback in the nation at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, by his senior season in 2019.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO