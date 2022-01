The national championship game between Georgia and Alabama is tomorrow night which means that we'll all be getting any number of way too early top ten or top 25 polls for the 2022 season (and who knows, we may get some prior to the start of the game contest itself like we did last year). The vast majority of these are compiled by individuals but are written for outlets like 247 or ESPN.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO