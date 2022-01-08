Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell entering NFL Draft

Mississippi linebacker Chance Campbell (44) works during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) Danny Karnik

OXFORD — Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell — one of the stalwarts of a Rebels defense that was much improved in 2021 — is entering the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

Campbell, a graduate transfer from Maryland, had an additional year of eligibility remaining due to the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Campbell immediately stepped into the starting lineup for the No. 8 Rebels and was a difference maker, racking up a team-high 109 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, and six sacks. The Ole Miss defense was much improved in 2021, surrendering two less touchdowns per game than in 2020.

Ole Miss has lost a good amount of depth at linebacker. In addition to Campbell's departure, Lakia Henry and Mark Robinson both exhausted their eligibility. MoMo Sanogo, who had 210 tackles in his Rebels career, transferred to Louisville in December.

There have been a whirlwind of moves for the Rebels since falling to No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Junior running backs Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy have declared for the NFL Draft, and co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin is reportedly taking the defensive coordinator job at Texas A&M, though it has yet to be officially announced.

Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took a job at Oklahoma prior to the bowl game, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin confirmed that Charlie Weis Jr. would be joining the Rebels' staff. Weis was Kiffin's offensive coordinator for two seasons at Florida Atlantic.