1/8 Game Preview: Knicks at Celtics

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Matchup Preview (1/8/22) The New York Knicks (19-20) will now travel to TD Garden and face the Boston Celtics (18-21) once again. The Knicks are coming off a 20-point comeback against the Celtics Thursday night in which RJ Barrett made a miracle three point shot at the buzzer. Hopefully, for the Knicks, they will use this excitement to alter their trajectory and begin a winning streak. There is plenty of time to catch up in the standings as the Knicks are only a few games behind 5th. Nerlens Noel (COVID) and Kemba Walker (knee) did not play on Thursday and are once again questionable for this matchup. With Noel out Thursday, the Knicks started Mitchell Robinson over Taj Gibson to improve rim protection. Noel’s return would bolster the center rotation and allow the Knicks to constantly have interior defense on the floor.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO