1/8 Game Preview: Knicks at Celtics

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Fournier and the New York Knicks will look to carry over their momentum from a big comeback win against the Boston Celtics as the teams meet for the second time in three days on Saturday night in Boston. Fournier had a career-high 41 points to help New York...

CBS Boston

Ime Udoka Calls Out Celtics’ Lack Of Mental Toughness After Blowing Huge Lead To Knicks

BOSTON (CBS) — Misery loves company. And when it comes to miserable losses by the Boston Celtics, there are plenty to choose from. Boston blew yet another game on Thursday night, this time to the Knicks in New York. The Celtics held a 25-point lead in the second quarter and were up by 20 in the third before they let the Knicks fight back over and over again. They survived New York’s first run back, but instead of delivering a knockout punch, the C’s let the Knickerbockers keep chipping away. New York didn’t take its first lead until there was 2:07 left...
NBA
Newsday

Knicks' Evan Fournier injured, had been having big games vs. Celtics

BOSTON — Evan Fournier went out on the court before the game Saturday night to try to loosen up a left thigh contusion, hoping to get himself in condition to play in the game against the Celtics, but to no avail. And if there was any team that Fournier...
NBA
lineups.com

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics 1/8/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Matchup Preview (1/8/22) The New York Knicks (19-20) will now travel to TD Garden and face the Boston Celtics (18-21) once again. The Knicks are coming off a 20-point comeback against the Celtics Thursday night in which RJ Barrett made a miracle three point shot at the buzzer. Hopefully, for the Knicks, they will use this excitement to alter their trajectory and begin a winning streak. There is plenty of time to catch up in the standings as the Knicks are only a few games behind 5th. Nerlens Noel (COVID) and Kemba Walker (knee) did not play on Thursday and are once again questionable for this matchup. With Noel out Thursday, the Knicks started Mitchell Robinson over Taj Gibson to improve rim protection. Noel’s return would bolster the center rotation and allow the Knicks to constantly have interior defense on the floor.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Jan. 8 prediction from proven computer model

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Garden. Boston is 18-21 overall and 11-8 at home, while New York is 19-20 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Eastern Conference rivals played each other on Thursday night with R.J. Barrett banking in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the game for New York 108-105.
NBA
