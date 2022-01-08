ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Fast and Furious' director Justin Lin lists 'historic monument' Downtown L.A. penthouse for $7 million

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4K2P_0dgQcVIN00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A penthouse apartment owned by Fast and Furious 10 director Justin Lin in Downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District has been listed for sale for $7 million.

The 4,300 square foot home boasts three levels, a rooftop patio, two and a half bathrooms, two bedrooms, and circa 1920s hardwood floors.

Lin bought the unit located at 1850 Industrial Street in 2012 for $2.6 million.

“Originally constructed in 1925 by E.J. Eckel as the West Coast headquarters of Nabisco, this magnificent structure was converted to a live/work community in 2007, the same year it was declared a Historic Cultural Monument,” the listing reads.

In 2007, the building was named a Historic Cultural Monument.

