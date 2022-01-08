ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI: Alabama man used app to hire someone to carry out ‘most brutal rape imaginable’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kait Newsum
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vwcic_0dgQajdF00

An Alabama man is in custody following an investigation by the FBI, who claims he tried to hire someone to kidnap and brutally rape a woman in Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Rape
MyArkLaMiss

Man’s plan to assassinate former presidents foiled by traffic stop in Iowa, according to federal documents

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who federal authorities believe was driving from Northern California to Washington, D.C. to kill several notable figures was instead arrested in Iowa. According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court’s Southern District of Iowa, Kuachua Xiong was arrested along Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas Observer

Already Behind Bars: Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan Went to Federal Prison Days Before Christmas

As visions of sugar plums danced in kids’ heads, Jenna Ryan was nestling into her new prison bed. Days before Christmas, the embattled Frisco real estate broker reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp to begin serving her 60-day prison sentence. Ryan, who filmed herself entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol.
FRISCO, TX
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy