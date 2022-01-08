Live Updates: North Carolina Defeats Virginia 74-58

Virginia Cavaliers at North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball score updates and live analysis

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Check out our full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Basketball at North Carolina

Final. Virginia 58, North Carolina 74

Armaan Franklin curls around a screen for a floater. Unsure as to why UNC's starters are still in the game up 23 with less than three minutes to go, but nonetheless, Manek and Bacot run the floor and Bacot gets an open dunk in transition. Virginia in-bounds quickly and Reece Beekman gets an easy layup. McCorkle checks in and makes a floater. Igor Milicic Jr. runs the floor and grabs McCorkle's missed layup and scores. Armaan Franklin makes a deep three on the last possession of the game and UVA closes on a 9-0 run and draws the deficit to 16 as time expires. North Carolina beats Virginia for the first time since February 18th, 2017. Armando Bacot records 29 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels.

Virginia 47, North Carolina 70 | 3:29 2H

Beekman passes to Kody Stattmann, who makes his second three-pointer of the game. After a missed UNC three, Reece Beekman feeds an outlet pass down the floor to Franklin who is fouled and he makes one of two at the line. Just as Virginia cut the UNC lead to 15, Brady Manek shoots a heavily-contested three at the end of the shot clock and sinks it. Gardner fouls RJ Davis beyond the three-point line, but UNC is in the bonus so Davis makes two free throws and the Tar Heels go back up by 20. Brady Manek springs free in the corner for a three and UNC leads by 23.

Virginia 43, North Carolina 62 | 7:37 2H

Caffaro stands his ground against Bacot and UVA forces a shot-clock violation. Brady Manek is left wide open from the right wing and he makes the warm-up three. Caffaro tries a right hook over Bacot for the second time in as many possessions and gets it to fall this time. Bacot is fouled and makes both free throws to give him 25 points for the game. Beekman kicks out to Kody Stattmann, who makes the catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the right wing. Justin McKoy makes a three-pointer from the left wing to get into the box score for the Tar Heels.

Virginia 38, North Carolina 54 | 11:40 1H

Beekman dishes out to Kihei Clark for an open three and Clark buries it from the left wing. Shedrick catches an elbow from Bacot and Bacot grabs an offensive rebound and lays it in. As Shedrick's blood is cleaned up off of the floor, the refs review the play, but do not call anything on Bacot. RJ Davis dumps off to Bacot for another easy layup as Bacot maneuvered past Caffaro. After a Reece Beekman air-ball, Caleb Love sinks an open three to extend the UNC lead to 16 points.

Virginia 35, North Carolina 47 | 13:56 2H

UVA stops the bleeding out of the timeout as Jayden Gardner faces up on Armando Bacot and elevates for the mid-range jumper. On the next possession, Virginia goes right back to Gardner and he makes virtually the same shot, this time over Manek. UNC responds on the other end as Bacot kicks it out to Anthony Harris for an open corner three. Bacot gets about a million offensive rebounds in one possession and ends up getting two free throws out of it, making one of them. Kihei Clark feeds Reece Beekman on the backdoor cut and Beekman finishes at the rim. Bacot gets inside again and scores and he has 17 points and 13 rebounds already. Beekman drives to the basket again and scores. UNC gets an offensive board, which leads to a Caleb Love three. Armaan Franklin curls and hits a floater. Caffaro blocks Manek's shot but it goes right to Bacot for another easy layup. UNC's size advantage on the inside is killing the Cavaliers right now.

Virginia 25, North Carolina 36 | 18:04 2H

Armando Bacot blocks Jayden Gardner on one end, leading to a Brady Manek corner three on the other end. Bacot gets a mismatch on the inside with Armaan Franklin on him and finishes with a dunk. UNC has its largest lead of the game at 36-25. Tony Bennett calls timeout.

Halftime. Virginia 25, North Carolina 31

Armaan Franklin uses an off-ball screen to cut through the middle of the paint, receives the pass and scores at the rim. Bacot slips the ball-screen and springs free for an open dunk off the pass from Caleb Love. Franklin loses his defender and rises up for the long two-pointer. Caleb Love steps back into another deep three and drains it with Beekman's hand in his face. Love has 10 points and UNC leads by seven. With just one second on the shot clock and six seconds left in the half, Kihei Clark is fouled on a jump shot and makes one of two at the free throw line. A three-pointer from RJ Davis at the buzzer goes long and North Carolina goes into halftime with a six-point lead.

Virginia 20, North Carolina 26 | 4:10 1H

Gardner shows off his quickness and strength, easily getting past Manek for a layup in the low post. After several possessions without a basket on both ends, Bacot gets deep positioning on Gardner and flips in the hook shot. Carson McCorkle checks into the game and swishes a mid-range jumper off of a screen. Caleb Love steps back into a deep three and drains it. Love then comes up with a steal and makes a mid-range jumper in transition. After Love's 5-0 run, North Carolina has its biggest lead of the game at 26-20 and Tony Bennett calls timeout.

Virginia 16, North Carolina 19 | 7:49 1H

Anthony Harris checks into the game and hits a long jump shot from the corner with his foot on the line. Justin McKoy gets fouled driving to the basket, but the former Cavalier misses both free throws. Kihei Clark pushes the ball in transition off of blocked shot and uses a crafty hesitation move to get to the basket for a layup. Caleb Love responds with a euro-step to a floater on the other end. Beekman sticks to Caleb Love like glue, not letting him get by. Then, UNC tries to get the ball back to Love but Beekman jumps the passing lane and finishes the steal-and-score on the other end.

Virginia 12, North Carolina 15 | 15:12 1H

Jayden Gardner steps back and hits a fadeaway jumper in the paint over Brady Manek, but Manek responds with a corner three on the other end. Beekman knifes to the basket on a long drive and finishes with his right hand. Bacot gets free from Shedrick on the roll and he finishes the layup at the rim over Shedrick's late contest. UNC pushes the ball quickly in transition off of a missed UVA shot and RJ Davis throws a long pass to Brady Manek for an easy layup. With UNC building some momentum and leading by four, Reece Beekman buries a three-pointer from the left wing. Bacot grabs yet another offensive rebound and lays it in. Virginia is having a lot of trouble boxing Bacot out on the defensive glass.

Virginia 5, North Carolina 6 | 15:53 1H

Kadin Shedrick pins Armando Bacot's shot against the backboard on the first possession of the game. On UNC's next time down the floor, Bacot grabs an offensive rebound over Shedrick and lays it in for the first basket of the game. Jayden Gardner hits a deep mid-range jumper to get UVA on the board. Shedrick gets his second block of Bacot, but Bacot responds on the next possession, tipping in a missed UNC shot with a foul. Reece Beekman turns it over and UNC gets out in transition for a Brady Manek dunk. Jayden Gardner passes out of a double team and Kihei Clark is left wide open from the left wing and he sinks the three.