Penguin lovers will be happy to know that Penguin Days are back!

Jan. 10 through March 11 you can witness the Penguin Parades Friday through Sunday while enjoying discounts.

CLICK HERE FOR DISCOUNTS

Learn more about what to expect from Penguin day here!

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj