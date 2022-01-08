ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Sports Betting Sites Can I Bet On In New York Today?

By J.R. Duren
thelines.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the kickoff that never seemed like it was coming, but NY sports betting sites have arrived. New York mobile sportsbooks launched at 9 a.m. EST Saturday, Jan. 8 across New York state, giving eligible bettors the ability to place a bet from anywhere within state lines. Visitors or residents matters...

www.thelines.com

