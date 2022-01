It is well known that the Duchess of Cambridge is a keen sportswoman who enjoys spending plenty of time outdoors. But her passion for music is not something that has come to the fore in her public life as much—until now. Kate surprised viewers of the televised carol concert Together at Christmas this evening by playing the piano accompanying singer Tom Walker. A royal source said that having learned the instrument as a child, Kate played a lot during lockdowns and this “brought great comfort to her.” She approached singer Tom about the joint performance of his song For Those Who Can’t Be Here after meeting him at a charity event in October.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO