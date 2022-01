Pre-debut videos of Jimin's a hip-hop/street-dancing have resurfaced and taken over the internet, and fans are amazed by his level of talent even from such a young age. Just a few days ago, K-media published an article full of praises for pre-debut Jimin, tracing his path to stardom with an interview from his Director at the Just Dance Academy calling him an 'Idea Bank', and the article describing him as the "leader of his group's popularity with his beautiful dance..." [read here], and the newly discovered videos explain exactly why Jimin was and continues to be highly praised as a dancer.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO