P1Harmony is less than a day away from their latest comeback!. On January 2 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled the second music video teaser for their upcoming single "Do It Like This," the title track off of their third mini album 'DISHARMONY: Find Out.' In the clip, the members put on a high-energy dance performance as they offer fans a sample of the song's exciting "Gotta do it like this" hook.

