England will need to bat for the entirety of the final day to kill Australia’s pursuit of an Ashes whitewash in Sydney, after Usman Khawaja’s second century of the match completed his triumphant return to Test cricket.Having marked his first appearance in two-and-a-half years with an elegant 137 in the first innings, Khawaja repeated the feat with a dashing 101 not out at his old home ground and gave his side every chance of going 4-0 ahead.By the time Australia declared on 265 for six, England were staring at a distant target of 388, exactly 100 more than the record...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO