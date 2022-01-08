ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. launches Sudanese talks push to end post-coup crisis

 1 day ago
KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The United Nations said on Saturday it would invite Sudanese military leaders, political parties and other groups to take part in discussions aimed at ending a crisis unleashed by a coup in October. U.N. mediation in the weeks after the coup succeeded in reinstating Prime...

