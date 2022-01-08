Brevard County releases December “Drunk Driver Board”, here it is

PASCO COUNTY, FL – Deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department rescued a woman from a burning car last week and have released the bodycam footage this week. “PSO deputies are never sure what each shift will bring. District 1 deputies found themselves on the Suncoast Parkway on the SR 52 overpass on Dec. 29 just after midnight, responding to a car crash. A driver was trapped inside a car on fire and partially over a guardrail. Deputies arrived before Pasco Fire Rescue and used three fire extinguishers to attempt to put out the fire, but the flames came back each time and got closer to the trapped driver,” the department said. “Deputies eventually bent the badly damaged driver’s side door down enough to pull the driver to safety.”

